West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $69.47

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $69.47 and last traded at $69.47, with a volume of 1498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on WFG. CIBC downgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.83.

West Fraser Timber Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.11%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.