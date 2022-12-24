SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Trading Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) traded down 6.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $98.01 and last traded at $98.52. 771 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 221,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.15.

Specifically, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $121,405.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total transaction of $121,405.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,762.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tom Dang-Hsing Yiu sold 2,300 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,173. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Get SiTime alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SiTime in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.50.

SiTime Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.90.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $73.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.03 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SiTime

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 6.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,473,000 after acquiring an additional 131,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 1.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,730,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,216,000 after buying an additional 27,316 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,520,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,738,000 after buying an additional 38,543 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in SiTime by 30.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 808,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,644,000 after buying an additional 187,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in SiTime by 61.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 690,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,391,000 after buying an additional 262,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.