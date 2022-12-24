Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Down 6.4%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.59 and last traded at $49.98. Approximately 6,794 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 419,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Trupanion to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Trupanion from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Trupanion Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.79.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

In related news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $42,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $215,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,232,459.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,030 over the last three months. 5.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the third quarter worth approximately $103,817,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after buying an additional 1,296,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth approximately $22,280,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Trupanion by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,445,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the period. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.