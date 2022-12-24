McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $32,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 80.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 53,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,997,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,148,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5,994.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $40.47 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $52.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.26.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

