McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000.

Paramount Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PARAP opened at $25.00 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

