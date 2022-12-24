McIlrath & Eck LLC Acquires New Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.
Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $786,000.
Paramount Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PARAP opened at $25.00 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 12-month low of $24.52 and a 12-month high of $62.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.
Paramount Global Company Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Paramount Global (PARAP)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PARAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.