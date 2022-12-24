McIlrath & Eck LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $429,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,294,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Lam Research by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 30.9% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $412.12 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $731.85. The stock has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $430.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.49.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.32.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

