McIlrath & Eck LLC Invests $28,000 in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter worth $74,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royce Value Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royce Value Trust during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

Royce Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RVT opened at $13.50 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $19.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Royce Value Trust Announces Dividend

About Royce Value Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th.

(Get Rating)

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.