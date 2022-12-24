Wedbush Securities Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,951 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises approximately 1.3% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 152.8% during the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $520.00 price objective (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $462.65 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $205.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $495.47 and its 200 day moving average is $501.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

