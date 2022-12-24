XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) to Issue $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

XOMA Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $24.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.30. XOMA has a 1 year low of $21.75 and a 1 year high of $26.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,360 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.83 per share, for a total transaction of $107,038.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,783,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

