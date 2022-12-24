American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of American Water Works by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Water Works by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.67.

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK opened at $153.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.53. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $189.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. American Water Works had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

