Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $87.92.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.