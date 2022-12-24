CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.50 EPS

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $60.16 on Friday. CarMax has a one year low of $52.10 and a one year high of $130.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CarMax

CarMax Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in CarMax by 100.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in CarMax by 9.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CarMax by 2.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in CarMax by 4.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of CarMax by 4.6% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

