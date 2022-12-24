Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Get Thorne HealthTech alerts:

Thorne HealthTech Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ THRN opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.60. Thorne HealthTech has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Thorne HealthTech

Thorne HealthTech Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Thorne HealthTech by 4.1% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,060,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 42,007 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 10.5% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 881,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 93.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 641,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 310,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 6.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 509,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 29,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Thorne HealthTech by 2.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 271,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne HealthTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne HealthTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.