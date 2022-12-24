Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN) Downgraded by TheStreet

Thorne HealthTech (NASDAQ:THRN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Thorne HealthTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Thorne HealthTech in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.
NASDAQ THRN opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $191.28 million, a PE ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 0.60. Thorne HealthTech has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Thorne HealthTech, Inc, a science-driven wellness company, provides solutions and personalized approaches to health and wellness in the United States and internationally. It offers various health tests, such as sleep, stress, weight management, gut health, heavy metals, biological age, and other health tests that generate molecular portraits for its customers, as well as develops nutritional supplements and offers wellness education solutions.
