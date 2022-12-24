Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Quipt Home Medical (CVE:QIP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.03, reports. The business had revenue of C$52.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.64 million.

Quipt Home Medical Stock Performance

