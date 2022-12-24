Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Rating Lowered to C at TheStreet

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

URBN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Urban Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Shares of NASDAQ URBN opened at $24.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.61. Urban Outfitters has a 1-year low of $17.81 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.38.

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Urban Outfitters will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,767 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,429 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 18,199 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

