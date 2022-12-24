Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Upgraded at TheStreet

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NAPA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.78.

NYSE NAPA opened at $16.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.22. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Duckhorn Portfolio ( NYSE:NAPA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.88 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAPA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 6.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 49.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 5.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

