U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0075 per share by the asset manager on Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This is an increase from U.S. Global Investors’s previous monthly dividend of $0.007.

U.S. Global Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 37.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

U.S. Global Investors Price Performance

GROW opened at $2.65 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 12 month low of $2.53 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The stock has a market cap of $39.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The asset manager reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Global Investors

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Investors stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.14% of U.S. Global Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

