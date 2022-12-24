XOMA Co. (XOMAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.
XOMA Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56. XOMA has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $27.09.
About XOMA
