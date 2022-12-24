XOMA Co. (XOMAP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.5391 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd.

XOMA Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ XOMAP opened at $24.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56. XOMA has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $27.09.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

