XOMA Co. (XOMAO) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 3rd

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.5234 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

XOMA Price Performance

NASDAQ XOMAO opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average is $24.30. XOMA has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $26.81.

Get XOMA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other XOMA news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $107,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,783,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,021,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.