Physicians Realty Trust Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd.

Physicians Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 438.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Physicians Realty Trust to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.5%.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $19.12. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.96.

Insider Activity at Physicians Realty Trust

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 17,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $269,241.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,754 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DOC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.35.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

