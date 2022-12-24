YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $399,000 Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,431,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,447,190,000 after buying an additional 296,769 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,088,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,008,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,424 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 42,514.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 614,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 613,063 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 277,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,585,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 233,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,312,000 after buying an additional 35,655 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of VGT opened at $319.19 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.61 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $330.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.12.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.