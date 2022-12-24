Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 1.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 40,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 34.5% in the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 23.7% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fox Factory by 13.4% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 196,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Fox Factory by 6.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fox Factory stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $69.28 and a 52-week high of $171.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FOXF. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $115.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Fox Factory from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fox Factory has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.33.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

