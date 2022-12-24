YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,403 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 117.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 38.8% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 550.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMX opened at $79.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.40. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $58.73 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.14.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 4.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.847 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s payout ratio is 46.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FMX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $95.60 to $109.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

