Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $35,000. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 177.9% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 93,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,774 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 392,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25,044 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 3.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 516,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amkor Technology by 37,851.8% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 51,857 shares during the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,323.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $770,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,365,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $114,420.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,323.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,076 shares of company stock valued at $5,747,302 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $24.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.64. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.