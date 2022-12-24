Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $77,000 Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $57,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Ziff Davis by 21.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the second quarter worth $78,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ziff Davis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ziff Davis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Ziff Davis in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZD opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day moving average of $78.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.09. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $114.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The company had revenue of $341.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.88 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ziff Davis news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,199 shares of Ziff Davis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $188,410.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,898 shares in the company, valued at $505,340.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides internet information and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Media, and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment operates a portfolio of web properties and apps, which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle, Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter, and What to Expect, among others in the technology, shopping, entertainment, and health and wellness markets.

