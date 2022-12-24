Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Sells 312 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 284,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,889,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 37,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

Shares of CP opened at $75.48 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.56 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 33.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.