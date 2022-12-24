Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.09 Million Stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 275.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in EPAM Systems by 13.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,701,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 188.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in EPAM Systems by 12.6% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.87.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $323.66 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $699.12. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $340.77 and a 200-day moving average of $355.54.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

