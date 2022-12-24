Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Purchases 845 Shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CRH by 130.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in CRH by 102.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CRH by 14.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CRH during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. 5.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRH Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $39.88 on Friday. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $54.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CRH Company Profile
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CRH (CRH)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/19 – 12/23
- These Steelmakers Deserve A Place On Your 2023 Watch List
- Inflation Cools, Where Does The S&P 500 Go Now
- Cintas Beats Inflation With Operating Leverage
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.