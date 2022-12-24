Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 222.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,377 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,363 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 4.2% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of Tesla by 227.2% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,848 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Tesla from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.75.

Tesla Stock Down 1.8 %

TSLA opened at $123.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $187.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $388.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.02 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $939,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,027 shares in the company, valued at $47,351,263.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock worth $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

