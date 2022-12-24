Forsta AP Fonden Sells 44,500 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 44,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1,369.2% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 706.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 401.5% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HIG opened at $76.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.05. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.17 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.10.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $31,841.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

