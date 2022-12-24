Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Stock Position Increased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

NYSE COF opened at $90.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.70. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.