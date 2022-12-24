Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 4,060 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 322.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $177,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 252,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 25,802 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 226.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 185,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $28.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.52 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

