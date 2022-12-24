Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,906,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $526,066,000 after buying an additional 61,666 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,209,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $464,012,000 after buying an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total transaction of $680,029.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

Aptiv stock opened at $91.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.01. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.65 and its 200 day moving average is $95.61.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.24. Aptiv had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

