Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 45,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

HLT stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.05.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.75.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

