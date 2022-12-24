Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.56 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in F5 by 10.2% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,418 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in F5 by 26.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,462 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 156.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in F5 in the second quarter worth $3,176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.7 %

FFIV opened at $141.01 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $249.00. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.10.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.01, for a total transaction of $26,181.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,080 shares in the company, valued at $5,556,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,320 shares of company stock worth $3,429,600. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of F5 from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of F5 from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.15.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

