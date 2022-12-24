Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.26 Million Stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,663 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waters by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,689,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,076,263,000 after purchasing an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,895,953,000 after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Waters by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Waters by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,006,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,308,000 after acquiring an additional 33,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Waters by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares in the last quarter. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Waters from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $346.66 on Friday. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $265.61 and a 12 month high of $375.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.30 million. Waters had a return on equity of 189.79% and a net margin of 23.63%. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,842,772.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

