SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Shares Bought by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) by 548.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 86.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 204.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 22.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,691 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the first quarter worth about $461,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 40,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,439 shares during the period. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $29.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.78 and a beta of 0.73.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd ( NYSE:SKM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

