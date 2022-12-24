Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at $610,000. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,240,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 215,706 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 27.4% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 23,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 5.4% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 44,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. 5.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HMC opened at $23.12 on Friday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 billion. Research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

