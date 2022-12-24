Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 186.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nordson by 126.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Nordson from $264.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nordson from $310.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Nordson to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.80.

Nordson Stock Up 0.7 %

Nordson Announces Dividend

NDSN stock opened at $236.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Nordson Co. has a 1-year low of $194.89 and a 1-year high of $258.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Nordson news, EVP Srinivas Subramanian sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.48, for a total value of $321,870.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,118 shares in the company, valued at $243,142.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,224,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,380. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.