Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 15.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock opened at $12.93 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $11.38 and a one year high of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.31. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.18% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The firm had revenue of $296.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.19 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Compass Point lowered shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.08.

MGIC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.