Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Biogen by 87.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $279.16 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $311.88. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.58.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 27.64%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Biogen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biogen from $221.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

In related news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

