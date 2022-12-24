BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of BCE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in BCE by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in BCE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BCE by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 483,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE stock opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.88 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.56.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 110.29%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.50 to C$66.75 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

