Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,107 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,973,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,894,000 after purchasing an additional 105,130 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 11.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,991,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,722,000 after acquiring an additional 299,261 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AT&T by 23.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 221,805 shares during the period. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $18.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.34. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $130.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.39.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

