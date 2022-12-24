Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,604 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAJ. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 59.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 40.9% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Canon during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Canon by 156.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Canon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Canon Price Performance

Canon stock opened at $22.09 on Friday. Canon Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $25.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $23.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Canon had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 5.72%. As a group, analysts predict that Canon Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

(Get Rating)

Canon Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Printing Business Unit, Imaging Business Unit, Medical Business Unit, and Industrial and Others Business Unit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.