Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Has $132,000 Position in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 89.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,590,000 after acquiring an additional 27,925 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 197.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 20.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,688,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graham by 126.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,090,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Graham during the second quarter valued at $2,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

GHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Graham in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Graham from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Graham stock opened at $597.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $621.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Graham Holdings has a 12-month low of $525.58 and a 12-month high of $675.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.02.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

