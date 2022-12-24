Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.1% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 23,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 35,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.5% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,981,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 75.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMY stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $60.86 and a 52 week high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

