Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LANC. London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 223.7% in the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 406,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,411,000 after buying an additional 281,260 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 16.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,830,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,027,000 after buying an additional 261,387 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the second quarter valued at about $12,337,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,712,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 12.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,683,000 after purchasing an additional 45,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lancaster Colony

In other news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,117,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lancaster Colony news, insider Kristin Bird sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.73, for a total value of $305,050.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,194 shares in the company, valued at $634,743.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $465,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,117,905.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,686 shares of company stock worth $2,434,971. Company insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lancaster Colony Trading Down 0.7 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lancaster Colony in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LANC opened at $200.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.62. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.21. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $425.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.04 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is currently 97.14%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LANC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.