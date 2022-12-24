Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 27.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CGI were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in CGI by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in CGI by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 12,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of CGI by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

GIB stock opened at $85.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.23 and a 12-month high of $89.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.39.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIB. Raymond James upped their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale downgraded CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com cut CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.16.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

