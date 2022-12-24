Janiczek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 93 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ODFL. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.9% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $286.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.96. The stock has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.31 and a 12-month high of $362.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.27% and a net margin of 21.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.28%.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.95, for a total transaction of $10,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 858,861 shares in the company, valued at $269,639,410.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ODFL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $314.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

