Bridge Advisory LLC Buys 222 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,892 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.69 and a 1 year high of $160.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.28. The stock has a market cap of $160.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.65.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

